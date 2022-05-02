POET Technologies’ (PTK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of PTK stock opened at C$8.35 on Thursday. POET Technologies has a 1 year low of C$7.28 and a 1 year high of C$15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a current ratio of 12.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.74 million and a P/E ratio of -12.28.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that POET Technologies will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.