PlayFuel Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.53 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $884,991.59 and $1.53 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlayFuel

PLF is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

