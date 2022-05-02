Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 16.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PIPR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.25. The company had a trading volume of 108,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,125. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.69.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,482,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,199,000 after purchasing an additional 79,727 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,490,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

