Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,827 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,193 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.15% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $67,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122,951 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $83,370,000 after acquiring an additional 36,889 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 110,879 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $20,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PXD traded down $4.19 on Monday, hitting $228.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,956. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

