Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the March 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.32.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.24. 875,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,374. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,774,779 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $122,830,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $82,655,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $24,754,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $23,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

