Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Makes New $265,000 Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.44.

Shares of PPG opened at $127.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.10. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

