Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Invests $309,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,114,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,987,000 after purchasing an additional 108,031 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.19.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $185.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

