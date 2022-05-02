PIN Price Tops $0.0484 (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00038571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.26 or 0.07274143 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00038151 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars.

