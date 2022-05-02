PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.59

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.59 and last traded at $51.63, with a volume of 5640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUNI. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 488.2% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 47,810 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,274,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

