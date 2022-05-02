PhoenixDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $935,917.60 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $935,917.60 and $91,286.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PhoenixDAO

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

