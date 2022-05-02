Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Update

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 98,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FENG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of Phoenix New Media stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.54. The company had a trading volume of 128,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.15. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

Phoenix New Media ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Phoenix New Media in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 99,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

