Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $18,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.70. 61,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,831. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.55.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

