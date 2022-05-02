Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 891 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up approximately 2.2% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $30,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 38,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $233.95. 13,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,031. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.50 and a 200 day moving average of $230.53.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

