Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 370 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 510.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $293.89. 16,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,268. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.04 and its 200-day moving average is $361.75. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.10.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

