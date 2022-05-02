Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 282 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,441 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,100 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.18) to GBX 1,900 ($24.22) in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.62) to GBX 1,800 ($22.94) in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,248.67.

GSK traded down $0.86 on Monday, reaching $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 218,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,715. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $112.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

