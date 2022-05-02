Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $7.62 Million Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.41% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $7,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,522,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 220,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 218,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GAB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,537. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

