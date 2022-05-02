Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,222,685. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $220.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

