Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 190.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,549,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,104 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,401,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,581,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,713 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,911,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608,267 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,157,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,350 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.03. 47,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,953. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $235.07 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

