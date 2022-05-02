Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 171,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,459,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,986,000 after buying an additional 116,201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 623,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 766,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918,755. The stock has a market cap of $163.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

