Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $13.37 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,397.4% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 672,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 38,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KHC stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.78. 208,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,270,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.56.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

