Philadelphia Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 661,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,490 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $40,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,155,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

