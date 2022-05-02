Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 467,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 279,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 58,558 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 357.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 511,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 399,625 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.94 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

