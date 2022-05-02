Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.63

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 5641 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

About Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

