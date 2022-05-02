People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.56.

PBCT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 430,958 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 65.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock remained flat at $$19.41 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,292,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

