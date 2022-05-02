Penumbra (PEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Penumbra to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Penumbra has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Penumbra to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PEN opened at $172.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.85. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $166.65 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,028 shares of company stock valued at $682,033. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,309,000 after purchasing an additional 136,248 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,794,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.90.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

