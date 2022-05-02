Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.59. Penn National Gaming posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Loop Capital upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.68.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 15.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter valued at $312,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,575,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,259. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $93.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

