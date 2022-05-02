Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,333,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,909 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.44% of Peloton Interactive worth $47,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,043,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,789,000 after purchasing an additional 57,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.26. 160,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,247,365. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.38 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.21). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $65,661.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

