Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Shares Gap Up to $5.16

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.16, but opened at $5.38. Pear Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 888 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEAR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. Institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

