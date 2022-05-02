Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%.
Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. 62,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,229. The company has a market capitalization of $564.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
