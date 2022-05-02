Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.99. 62,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,229. The company has a market capitalization of $564.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,543,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,796,000 after acquiring an additional 99,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

