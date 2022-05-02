PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 50,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $456,000. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.93. The company had a trading volume of 24,872,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,372,428. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average is $157.81.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.93.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.