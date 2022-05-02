Paybswap Market Capitalization Hits $140,767.28 (PAYB)

Paybswap (PAYB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Paybswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paybswap has a market capitalization of $140,767.28 and $18.00 worth of Paybswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paybswap has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Paybswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00038646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,798.41 or 0.07225960 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000179 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00039673 BTC.

Paybswap Coin Profile

Paybswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,142,639 coins. Paybswap’s official Twitter account is @paybswap . The Reddit community for Paybswap is https://reddit.com/r/Paybswap

Buying and Selling Paybswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paybswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paybswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paybswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paybswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paybswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.