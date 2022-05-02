Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$2.12 million for the quarter.
PKT opened at C$1.20 on Monday. Parkit Enterprise has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 17.28 and a current ratio of 17.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$283.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.78.
Parkit Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)
