Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $11.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 63,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,977,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,370,000 after buying an additional 60,540 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,919 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.