PancakeSwap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $168.06 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $7.63 or 0.00019866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.26 billion and $168.06 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00100846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00028610 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

CAKE is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 737,240,752 coins and its circulating supply is 296,183,038 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

