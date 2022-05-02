Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY opened at $15.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

About Pan Pacific International (Get Rating)

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.