Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY opened at $15.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.
About Pan Pacific International (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan Pacific International (DQJCY)
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.