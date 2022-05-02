Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 173,395 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,765,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

PACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 138.85%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,464 shares of company stock worth $72,999. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,021,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,180 shares in the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $109,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 87.3% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 54,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $100,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

