Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Short Interest Up 67.6% in April

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 67.6% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $9.23 on Monday. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

