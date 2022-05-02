Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 93,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,102,169 shares.The stock last traded at $50.50 and had previously closed at $51.19.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.