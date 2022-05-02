Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,800 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 1,364,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 699.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OVCHF remained flat at $$8.43 on Monday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

