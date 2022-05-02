Outset Medical (OM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Outset Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. On average, analysts expect Outset Medical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $34.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.93. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.17.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,001,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,908.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $43,861.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,684 shares of company stock valued at $6,077,094. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 127.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Outset Medical by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter.

OM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

