Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Outlook Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Outlook Therapeutics.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK remained flat at $$1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,942. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65.

In related news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 41,160 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $60,093.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 95,597 shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $142,439.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 142,757 shares of company stock valued at $212,133. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 35.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

