Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Up to $3.31

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.40. Ouster shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 3,257 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUST shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ouster from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $571.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.85 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 279.89%.

In other Ouster news, CFO Anna Brunelle sold 11,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $37,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darien Spencer sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $29,836.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 827,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 498,888 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the third quarter worth $78,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ouster in the fourth quarter worth $5,636,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Ouster by 22.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

