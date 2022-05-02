OST Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,773.00 (OST)

OST (OST) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. OST has a market cap of $1.05 million and $24,773.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OST has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OST

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

