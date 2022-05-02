Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $93.37 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $93.37 million and approximately $185,169.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00216748 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00039042 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 288% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.13 or 0.00435064 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,451.45 or 1.87476991 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 93,510,809 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

