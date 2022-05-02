O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $34,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $12.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $618.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,796. The company’s 50-day moving average is $688.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $519.32 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 61,766.83% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.25.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

