Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Short Interest Update

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the March 31st total of 173,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,510.0 days.

OTCMKTS OCLCF remained flat at $$71.50 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48. Oracle Co. Japan has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $92.00.

Get Oracle Co. Japan alerts:

About Oracle Co. Japan (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices for use in building and operating IT environments, such as cloud computing environments; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Co. Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle Co. Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.