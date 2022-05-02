Ontology Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $404.93 million and approximately $36.71 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002033 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00157550 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00017935 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00325114 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.