Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 390.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602,571 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.64% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $13,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

OLK stock opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $43.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

