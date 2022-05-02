Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Olin has a dividend payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Olin to earn $9.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.7%.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of Olin stock traded up $5.60 on Monday, reaching $58.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,013. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Olin has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 61.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Olin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 83,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Olin by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,815 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.