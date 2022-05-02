Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 110,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 8.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ORI traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.67. 103,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,434. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.91%.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

